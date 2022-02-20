Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. She never fails to amaze her fans with her amazing styling sense that has always managed to stun the fashion police.

Recently, the Ki & Ka actor took her fashion game to another level as she was seen sporting a Denim look in her latest outing with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Take a look at the pictures of her latest outing with Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor takes 'denim on denim' trend to another level

Denim is in trend these days and it is considered a classic fashion staple that can never get outdated. The 'Denim on Denim' trend is not new in the world of fashion as our B-town divas have shelled out major fashion goals by rocking this trend with utmost vogue. In the past, several famous personalities have been spotted in denim attires. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev, and Monica Bellucci have successfully impressed the fashion police and fans with their chic clothing choices. Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the list of these celebrities as she was recently spotted donned in an all-denim look.

On Sunday, Kareena was papped in the latest outing with Taimur. In the pictures, Kareena was seen wearing flared denim pants along with a buttoned Denim shirt. She opted for a low bun look and paired it with black sunglasses. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor completed her look with white coloured shoes. Take a look at the pictures here -

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Valentine's day with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur

On the occasion of Valentine's day, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into her valentine's day celebrations. She celebrated the day of love with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her son Taimur. In the post, the Angrezi Medium actor shared pictures of Taimur enjoying ice cream and Saif making some serious expressions. While sharing the photo of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena wrote, "Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then let's ice cream…#forever two Saifu and Tim Tim."

Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@varindertchawla