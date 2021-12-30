Kareena Kapoor Khan was not on social media till a couple of years ago, but she has ensured fun for herself and her fans when she finally joined Instagram. The actor actively posts on the medium, right from her thoughts on current issues, pictures and videos related to her films as well as her brand collaborations. However, it's her posts about her family members that make the most headlines, and leave the fans awestruck.

While her posts about her sons are looked forward to by most netizens, on Thursday, the Jab We Met star seemed to be more focussed on husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena shared a glimpse of her mornings, and her husband enjoying breakfast alongside their son. Later, she went gaga over his physique in a throwback post from the sets of Cocktail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan swoons over 'hottie' Saif Ali Khan in Cocktail throwback pic

The director of the film, Homi Adajania had a fun-filled post for 'Throwback Thursday'. He posted a photo of himself and Saif Ali Khan relaxing on sofas, barechested, as they soaked up the sun on the sets. The picture was from the filming in Cape Town, South Africa.

The filmmaker quipped that it was how the scenes were 'between shots', and that it was the reason why it took too long to finish the shooting. He wrote that they 'never really shot', while giving a shoutout to the 'good times' with his actor.

Kareena was super impressed and called the duo 'hotties' for their shirtless physique.

Saif was also the producer of the film along with Dinesh Vijan. The film had released in June 2012, a few months before Saif and Kareena's marriage in October 2012.

The film was a love triangle also starring Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The film, which featured Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani, was a success at the box office, with the performances also being appreciated.

Kareena's mornings with Saif & Taimur

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared the moment when Saif captured her clicking him and asked her if she was taking it for Instagram. She went ahead anyway, amid him having his breakfast and their son, Taimur aka 'Tim Tim' drawing beside him. She shared that it was her mornings, and called the duo her boys.'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will next star in Laal Singh Chaddha in April 2022. Saif has completed the shooting of Adipurush and is currently shooting for the remake of Vikram Vedha.