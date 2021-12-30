Inside Kareena Kapoor's Morning With Saif Ali Khan Having Breakfast, Taimur Doodling; See

Kareena Kapoor recently recovered from COVID-19 and is now back home with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and two sons. As the actor spent 14 days in isolation after testing positive for the virus, she is now seemingly capturing all her happy moments on her phone. The actor recently gave away a sneak peek into her morning family time with Saif and Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor is an active Instagram user and often shares glimpses of her daily life via the photo-sharing platform. The actor recently posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur as she described what her morning looked like. In the picture, the Bhoot Police star could be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and white pyjamas, while having his breakfast. He had his glasses on and looked at the camera with an 'irritated' expression.

On the other hand, Taimur, in his blue night suit, was busy doodling while lying on the bed. Sharing the picture, Kareena penned, "My mornings…." She further explained how Saif Ali Khan reacts to her posting his pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!!" "Saifu and Tim Tim Ma boyssss," Kareena added. The actor's fans showered her with love in the comment section and called the father-son duo "cute."

Kareena shares an adorable video of Taimur on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures and videos of her family on the photo-sharing platform. On Taimur's fifth birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared an unseen video of his firstborn taking his first steps. In the video, little Taimur Ali Khan was seen wearing a red and black overall as he smiled at the camera and took his first step. Sharing the video, Kareena penned an emotional note for her heartbeat. She wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger..." "Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta," she added. Kareena and Saif had their second baby Jehnagir Ali Khan earlier this year.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan