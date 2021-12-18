Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor was in Lucknow recently to promote the upcoming book on his late father and legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor.

The book which is titled Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work, was presented by Randhir Kapoor along with the writer, Rahul Rawail and director-producer Rahul Mitra. Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work has detailed the entire journey of one of the greatest showmen of the Kapoor clad, including his struggles and the whole journey behind starting the now-defunct RK Studios.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Randhir shared thoughts about the tragic fire that destroyed the iconic RK Studios in 2017 and how he wishes to restart it one day.

The actor who spoke volumes about his father at the event got emotional for not being able to carry any memorabilia left of Raj Kapoor due to the fire.

Talking about the same, he said, “You know it will take at least 4-5 hours for me to tell how much was left behind that got burned due to that fire. Everything that we could think of was destroyed. However, I wish and I will one day start it again."

Randhir Kapoor talks about changing trends in cinema

Randhir Kapoor, who has had an illustrious career in the entertainment film industry, also spoke about the present generation of actors and how they have become quite selective about choosing a film as compared to the earlier times.

“I feel that today’s generation stars are making films or selecting movies that are based on modern problems which I feel was not there in our time," said the 74-year-old actor.

Further, he also shed light on how the film industry has changed drastically over the years. From direction to concepts and storyline, the legendary actor feels that the entertainment industry has taken a major turn. “It has changed with times. The films that were made earlier were conceptualized as per that era while the current ones have a different take altogether. The period has changed completely. The people then behind the camera were different as compared to the ones now and the ones who were there to witness the creativity on the big screen were different as compared to the movie-goers now," he added.

Randhir Kapoor talks about evolving music industry

With many popular songs like Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and more, Raj Kapoor’s songs have left a mark in the hearts of the fans which they cherish to date. But with modern music slowly taking charge of the old melodies, the legendary actor said that he doesn't find them 'soothing.'

“Music has changed a lot and I think maybe the kids like these kinds of songs today. But, I am happy that my father Raj Kapoor is not present to witness such songs, else he would have got angry with me,” the actor opined.

Rahul Rawail talks about Raj Kapoor's book

Meanwhile, actor-director Rahul Rawail, who served as an assistant director to Raj Kapoor in films like Bobby, shared the reaction of the late Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor after she got to know about the idea.

“Krishna Ji told me 'Rahul, you were the closest person to my husband and things you narrated to me are the things I didn't even know about. So please have this book chronicled. If you don't do this, my husband's way of working will never be seen by anybody,'" the director recalled.

The event in Lucknow was organsied by Mukesh Singh, Executive Council member, and Chairman Lucknow Chapter along with UP MLA Brajesh Pathak. The book is published by Bloomsbury India. The book which was earlier launched by Vice Preside M Vankaiah Naidu in New Delhi gives an inside view into the life of Raj Kapoor as a filmmaker and how Rawail learned the ropes of filmmaking at the Kapoor family's iconic RK Studios.

IMAGE: PTI/PR