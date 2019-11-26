Kareena Kapoor Khan Addresses Shutterbugs Obsession With Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan has always been the talk of the town. He is certainly one of the most-loved star kids of all time. every time the little munchkin gets out of his house either with Kareena or Saif, the internet is flooded with his adorable pictures and videos via fan pages. The star kid receives attention from the media and on several occasions his parents, Kareena and Saif have tried talking to the shutterbugs requesting to give him space. She added that she does not want him to grow up in a way where she is covering his face as she feels that would scar him even more and he himself would ask her as to why she is doing so.

READ: Taimur Ali Khan And Ranvir Gupta: New-age Jai-Veeru In The Making?

Kareena talks about Taimur

Talking about motherhood, Kareena told Humans of Bombay that she can't do without her kid even for an hour. She said, "Taimur is a part of me I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day. I'm at a stage in my life where I don't have to choose between career and family. I'm doing both. I'm an actor but through all the ups and downs I've been a sister, a wife, a mom and none of these roles have deterred me. In fact, it's put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger there's much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman."

READ: Kareena Kapoor: Her Effortless All-beige Look Is Comfort Goals For All Travellers

What's next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor is singing to the tune of success, as the actor has several releases lined up in the coming year. Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for her next release, Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljith Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars the ace actors, Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Spotted In Mumbai Airport, See Pics

READ: Kareena Kapoor: Her Effortless All-beige Look Is Comfort Goals For All Travellers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.