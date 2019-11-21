Kareena Kapoor: Her Effortless All-beige Look Is Comfort Goals For All Travellers

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a phenomenal actor with great poise and elegance. Kareena’s fashion statements never go wrong be it her desi look or airport look. She can pull off anything with quite ease and grace. The Airport look trend is now picking up the pace and Kareena Kapoor has never failed to give her fans and followers major fashion goals when it comes to her airport looks.

ALSO READ | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Shares A Fun Pic With Kareena But Its Caption Is The True Winner

Recently, she was spotted in an all beige comfortable avatar. Dressing for the airport isn’t always easy. Comfort is the key if you want to nail an airport look. Kareena Kapoor is one such celebrity who has mastered the art when it comes to travelling in style. She was seen sporting a loose beige Kurti with matching loose pants. She accessorised her comfortable look with white shoes. Sunglasses and a black leather jacket added charm to her casual ensemble. Her sleek hair left open completed her comfortable airport look.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's And Shahid Kapoor's Best Dialogues From Jab We Met

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To The Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan Starrer Tanhaji

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Unique And Experimental Looks From Chameli To Kurbaan

What is next in store for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the romantic-comedy film Good Newwz. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is helmed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The plot of the movie is based on two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019. Other than this, she will also be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha and Angrezi Medium which will release next year.

ALSO READ | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Post Funny Video As They Wait For Kareena Kapoor

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Actor's Best Casual Looks You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.