Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Shell Out Style Goals In De-glam Look

Apart from being lauded for their sisterhood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have time and again inspired masses with their stellar sartorial choices, dishing out major fashion goals. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were lauded for their de-glam casual look, as the sister-duo stepped out in the city. Here are all the details.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's de-glam casual look

Be it a grand award ceremony or a Diwali bash, Kareena and Karisma have been a major fashion inspiration for masses. Recently, the duo made head turns with their casual look, as the Kapoor sisters stepped out in the city. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a classic white and blue-white tee and blue jeans, Karisma Kapoor sported a black tee and floral skirt, channelling their inner divas. Take a look at Kareena and Karisma's de-glam casual look:

What's next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been travelling back and forth as part of her shooting schedules of Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. Kareena is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz tells the story of two couples who decide to pursue In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Good Newwz also stars the actors Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. The makers of Good Newwz have eyed a Christmas release, as the much-anticipated comedy entertainer releases on December 27, 2019. Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht. Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been roped in for the sequel, Phir Hulchal along with Akshaye Khanna.

