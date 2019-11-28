Kareena Kapoor Khan Has An Apt Reply For Trolls On Being Asked To Stay At Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan has been making headlines due to his cute and charming looks. He is one of the most-loved celebrity kids of all time. Every time Taimur gets out of his house either with Kareena or Saif, the internet is flooded with his adorable pictures and videos. The kind of attention that Taimur receives from the media is massive. Kareena and Saif have requested the paparazzi earlier to give their son some space. Kareena, in an interview earlier, has also added that she does not want him to grow up in a way where she is covering his face as she feels that would scar him even more and he himself would ask her as to why she is doing so.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about Taimur once again. In an interview, she spoke about how she was trolled by fans for asking her to stay at home. She replied that nobody knows what her life is, she feels that if her child grows up knowing that his mother is a working woman, his respect for women will grow 10-folds. She added that she wants to change him into a person who realises that his parents have worked really hard.

Kareena's views as a working mother

According to reports, Kareena said that she cannot stay away from her kid even for an hour. She added saying that Taimur is a part of her and is always with her wherever she goes. On seeing Taimur grow up, she wants to work harder every day. Kareena is at a stage life where she does not have to choose between family and career. She strikes a healthy balance between her work and personal life. Her dreams have got only bigger and there is much more to achieve as an actor and a human being, for Kareena.

