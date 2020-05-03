Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Throwback Picture With Son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is a fashionista and the trendsetter. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the very few actors who made her pregnancy also look naturally glamourous and set a statement. Here’s a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with son, Taimur Ali Khan. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Throwback Pictures Are Too Cute To Miss

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable throwback picture

This is an adorable throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son, Taimur Ali Khan. The picture is taken between the trees with natural sunlight falling on them. Kareena has worn a plain grey colour kaftan and black colour slippers. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look. She has applied no makeup. Taimur has worn blue and yellow colour shorts and red colour croc shoes. Kareena is holding the hand of her little Babyboy, walking along with him.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Week Was All About Loving & Supporting Each Other; See

Kareena often posts pictures with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan. The family is spotted spending quality time together. Here are some more pictures of Kareena and Taimur.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan: From Co-stars To Lovers

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Rejected Saif Ali Khan's Proposal Twice Before Marriage

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had a royal wedding. The festivities of their wedding were spread over a week. This included all functions – sangeet, mehendi, haldi, etc. Along with the huge Punjabi wedding, there was also a formal registration that took place at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. However, the couple exchanged vows at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. The two became proud parents of Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.