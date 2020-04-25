Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Week Was All About Loving & Supporting Each Other; See

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most talked-about real-life couples of Bollywood. The duo is often seen praising each other during arious media interactions. Both Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan do not leave any opportunity to shower love on each other be it their public appearance or social media posts. Time and again the duo has given major couple goals to their fans. Here is a quick recap of Saifeena’s whereabouts of this week.

Kareena Kapoor gives quirky love tip to followers

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor was seen sharing lovely pictures of her with husband Saif Ali Khan. The picture sees the duo relaxing on the green grass. In the first picture, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor both can be seen lying down while the former has a book on his chest.

The second picture only sees Saif in the same position while Kareena Kapoor strikes a pose sitting. The diva shared the picture by giving a quirky love tip to all Saifeena’s fans saying “Fall in love asleep… Mess”. Have a look at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s picture here:

Saif Ali Khan praises Kareena Kapoor

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan was seen complimenting wife Kareena Kapoor saying that she always looked like a star. He added that whenever she is on a film set it looks like she is born there. Kareena Kapoor is professional, quiet and good, said Saif Ali Khan.

Also appreciating Kareena Kapoor’s decision-making skills, Saif Ali Khan said that if an actor can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a movie like Udta Punjab and do the other role because it is good, it means that the individual is thinking like a Hollywood actor.

Saifeena’s painting session with son Taimur amid COVID-19 lockdown

Both the actors are making the most out of this quarantine period. Kareena Kapoor was seen enjoying a painting session with her husband and son. Have a look at it here:

