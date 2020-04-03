Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Throwback Pictures Are Too Cute To Miss

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Being the top actors of Bollywood, the two go on to enjoy complete stardom and lots of love from fans. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are spotted at various events giving fans complete couple goals. And since Kareena Kapoor Khan has also joined social media now, Saifeena's fans are getting to witness their off-screen chemistry too and are completely loving it.

Pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan always manage to make fans go in a tizzy. And the same goes for these pictures that are making fans go all hearts about them. Check out one of the most adorable pictures of the two which will give fans go ‘aww.’ These pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan seem to made fans love them even more.

In this adorable picture, Saif Ali Khan can be seen playing the guitar while Kareena Kapoor Khan is on her phone, seems like the actor is finding the chords for her duo. Check out this adorable photo below.

In this similar picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen smiling looking into her phone, while Saif Ali Khan is seen looking her giving an adorable smile. The duo looks completely adorable in this picture. Check out the picture below.

Looking at the comments by their fans, it is quite evident that the duo is loved dearly by their fans. Their fans went on to write sweet wishes for the two calling them a ‘beautiful couple’ and much more. Check out a few comments by fans below.

