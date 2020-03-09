Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Being Called 'stepmom'; Questions Those Who Do It

Kareena Kapoor had played the role of a stepmother in We Are Family in 2010, an official remake of the Julia Roberts-starrer Stepmom. The actor became one in real life too two years after the film’s release when she married Saif Ali Khan. However, it is only recently that she is being addressed so more frequently with Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan venturing into the world of films.

Kareena, however, did not seem to be too pleased with the tag ‘stepmom’. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor stated that people have been addressing her as ‘stepmom’, and she wonders ‘for what’, stating she had ‘no idea’ why because that was not the case. The 3 Idiots star added that she did not look at life that way and believed that no one should do so either.

Kareena was reacting to a question about being called a ‘diva’ when she spoke about the tag ‘stepmom’. The actor stated that she has always ‘battled’ the image of being a ‘diva’. The 39-year-old added that she often wondered from where it started, and felt it might have begun because of her character Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and ended there itself. She added that people would imagine her in that way, but now they’ve understood, that life is not always a ‘bed or roses.’ Kareena also said that the tag used to affect her initially, but she remains unfazed by it now.

What's she up to?

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently in the news for her debut on Instagram, where she shared pictures of son Taimur, Saif, mother Babita and sister Karisma. On the professional front, she delivered the hit Good Newwz last year and is shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the moment.

