Kareena, Karisma & Babita's Perfect 'Kapoor Gang Selfie' Is Just Unmissable

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut, fans are swooning over every post of the Angrezi Medium actor. Kareena is leaving no stone unturned in treating her fans with her stunning pics. After sharing pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Kareena on Sunday night treated her fans with yet another selfie with Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Babita pose for a selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a stunning selfie with Karisma Kapoor and her mother Babita as the trio look all decked up for Karisma’s upcoming web series’ promotions. The three Kapoor divas look absolutely gorgeous in the selfie. The caption reads: 'Wonder women... My life in colour'. Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Stunner In These Polka Dot Dresses; See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan caught many eyeballs at the star-studded event of sister Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood screening. The Good Newwz actor attended the event with her mother Babita on Saturday. Check out a few glimpses of the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Joins Sara Ali Khan And Selena Gomez As The Ambassador Of This Brand

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor's next starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is the spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium. The movie featured Irfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner- Maddock Films.

'Mentalhood' Screening: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Mother Babita Steal The Show

Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan, which will release on Christmas this year. The movie traces the tale of a man who has lower than usual IQ and the adventures that he has in life. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a key role.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Just Went From 'stunning' To 'cute' - Courtesy Taimur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.