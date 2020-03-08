'Mentalhood' Screening: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Mother Babita Steal The Show

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the star attraction of sister Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood screening. She attended the event with her mother Babita on Saturday. The show producer Ekta Kapoor was also seen joining in.

Other members of the fraternity that were spotted include Rashami Desai, Kareena’s cousin Aadar Jain and his mother Rima Jain, Sumona Chakravarti, and a few others. In a series of pictures that have surfaced on social media, the Good Newwz actor can be seen wearing a white outfit whereas Karisma Kapoor can be seen donning a floral black and yellow midi dress.

READ: Karisma Kapoor Looks Stunning As She Goes On A Promotional Spree For 'Mentalhood'

Kareena Kapoor and mother Babita make heads turn

Mentalhood is an upcoming drama web series that is all set to make its premiere on the streaming platforms ALT Balaji and ZEE5. The show is set to release on March 11, 2020, and will star actor Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. Mentalhood is not only Karisma Kapoor’s debut into digital streaming but it also marks her return to acting after several years.

READ: 'Mentalhood' Star Karisma Kapoor Says She Likes Being Low-key

Through the digital debut, it will be the first time that Karisma Kapoor will be seen on screen after nearly two years. The show will depict the different types of motherhood and will showcase how each mother has her own unique way of caring for their children.

Alongside Karisma Kapoor, the show will also star Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shome in leading roles. The show is created by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Karishma Kohli.

The plot of the web series revolves around a mother who is a former winner for the Miss Kanpur beauty pageant. It shows how the mother wants her three children to be a part of the glamour industry just like her. Sanjay Suri will be seen essaying the role of Karisma Kapoor’s husband in the series.

READ: Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' trailer shows her crazy ride as the busiest 'supermom'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.