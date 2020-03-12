Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into A 'slo-mo' Girl On 'Angrezi Medium' Sets, Watch Video

After reigning Bollywood for nearly 20 years, Kareena Kapoor is now set to rule the world of social media, as the actor recently joined Instagram. From taking the internet by storm with Taimur’s pictures to sharing BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming films, Kareena Kapoor seemingly impressed masses with her social media presence. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a slow-motion video from the sets of her next, Angrezi Medium.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a 'slo-mo' girl

As seen in the video shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor can be seen sporting a London police jacket, as she takes a slow-motion walk on the street. With her hair tied in a bun, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a pair of leather pants. With the videos shared, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Oh how I love slo-mo shots... captured by the mad @homster". Take a look at the video shared:

This comes after Kareena Kapoor shared a boomerang video of herself coloured in pink powder, as she celebrated Holi. In the recent past, the actor also shared pictures with Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

All about Angrezi Medium

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. The actor has also been roped in for the much-awaited sequel, Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

