Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies With Tusshar Kapoor That Can Take You Down Memory Lane

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made a debut in Bollywood with Refugee, has come a long way in the Indian film industry, delivering several path-breaking performances throughout her glorious career. Kareena Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming release Angrezi Medium, has worked with the biggies of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

However, the actor was also seen opposite Tusshar Kapoor in many movies at the start of her career. Here are some movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor in the leading roles, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai follows the story of a small-town musician, who tries to win over a girl with a huge social status. Directed by Satish Kaushik, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai marks the first association of Kareena Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor onscreen. Released in 2001, the much-loved entertainer also stars Amrish Puri and Rinkie Khanna in prominent roles.

Jeena Sirf Merre Liye

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Mallika Sherawat in the leading roles, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye chronicles the story of two high school sweethearts, who love each other implicitly and wish to spend the rest of their life together. Helmed by Talat Jani, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye impressed masses for the actor's performance. However, the film tanked at the Box Office. Released in 2002, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye also stars Ali Asgar and Kader Khan in prominent roles.

Golmaal Returns

Starring Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Amruta Arora Ladakh and Celina Jaitley in the leading roles, Golmaal Returns follows the story of a man, who is sandwiched between his over-possessive wife and a police inspector. The film gets interesting further, as the lead character is a suspect for adultery and murder. Released in 2008, Golmaal Returns is the second instalment of the hit franchise, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited.

Golmaal 3

Released in 2010, Golmaal 3 follows the story of Pritam and his love Geeta, who reunite after many years. However, the feud between their respective children creates tension in their marriage. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Mithun Chakraborty, the film is the third franchise of the 2006 hit, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

(Promo image source: Tanya Ghavri and Tusshar Kapoor Instagram)

