Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Romantic Songs That One Should Hear Right Away!

Kareena Kapoor's films have had numerous romantic songs but here are some of her best classic hits. These songs are from the movies which released when Kareena Kapoor had just started her Bollywood career. Listen to this list of iconic romantic numbers featuring Kareena Kapoor which would surely take a Bollywood fan down the memory lane.

Kareena Kapoor's songs: Kasam Ki Kasam

The song Kasam Ki Kasam featured in the movie Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon. Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor were the lead characters in the film. The iconic romantic number is sung in the nostalgic voice of Chitra in this Sooraj Barjatya movie that released back in 2003.

Ek Dilruba Hai

The song Ek Dilruba Hai featured one of the most loved pair of Kareena and Akshay Kumar opposite each other. The song from the movie Bewafaa was sung in the melodious voice of Udit Narayan and the number was one of the most played songs back in the 2000s.

Bani Bani

Another super-famous romantic number from Hrithik and Kareena starrer Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon was Bani Bani. This song was also sung by Chitra. Bani Bani was picturised on Kareena Kapoor while Abhishek Bachchan can be seen watching Kareena's performance in this particular dance segment.

Roshni Se

Kareena Kapoor and Shahrukh Khan starrer movie Asoka's playlist was full of iconic songs. The song Roshni Se is one of the many romantic numbers that featured in the film. Roshni Se is sung in the melodious voice of Alka Yagnik & Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Raat Ka Nasha

The song Raat ka Nasha is an Anu Malik composed song which is sung by Chitra. The song featured in the movie Asoka that released in 2001. The historical drama film focused on the early life of Maurya dynasty emperor Asoka.

