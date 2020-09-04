Kareena Kapoor Khan Lauds COVID Warriors For Their 'relentless Efforts' Amid The Pandemic

Recently, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her Instagram handle, expressed her ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the healthcare workers of the country for risking their lives and helping those in need amid the pandemic. Lauding the ‘undoubting spirit and relentless efforts’ of the healthcare workers, Kareena Kapoor Khan remarked that when the world turned upside down, the healthcare workers were out there, protecting masses on the ‘fields’. Take a look at the video shared:

Kareena Kapoor's post for COVID warriors:

More so, in the video, Kareena Kapoor also mentioned that even though she understands the importance of wearing the PPE suits, the actor remarked she also fathoms how difficult and challenging it must be to wear the heavy protective gear. With the video shared, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a few pictures of doctors and nurses, equipped with PPE suits. In the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan thanked the frontline workers for showing them that they are and will always be stronger together.

Soon after Kareena Kapoor Khan posted the video, fans of the actor lauded her 'noble gesture' and showered praises on her. More so, some fans also 'saluted' the doctors and the army of the country. Take a look at how fans reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tribute video

Fans React:

B'wood celebs support COVID warriors

Besides the Government officials, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have come out in support of the frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of the on-going global catastrophe. Earlier this year, actor Vidya Balan pledged 1000 personal protective equipment to the COVID warriors stationed at the hospitals. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan provided meals to a few doctors and healthcare staff of the country.

What's next for Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht, which follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding. Kareena will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

(Image credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

