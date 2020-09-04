'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' First Look Unvelied, Shoot To Begin On September 7

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the much-anticipated show, is all set to begin its shoot on September 7. SonyTV took to their official Twitter handle to share this news along with vibrant KBC set photos. The upcoming season of the show will be the 12th one. Fans were eagerly waiting for the new season post lockdown and have revealed their happiness in the comments section.

Take a look at KBC photos from set shared on Twitter

The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/x5LnKZ0rtL — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 3, 2020

The official post revealed how the "newly constructed" KBC set looked and tagged Amitabh Bachchan and the production house in the tweet. Fans rushed to share their thoughts and commented on how excited they were for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12. Take a look at a few tweets by fans -

A few days ago, the official handle of the channel had shared a teaser of the upcoming season. This post was also received with a lot of love by fans, with a few commenting on they were "eagerly waiting for the show", while others commented how "happy" they were on knowing that the show would air soon.

Behind the scenes from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan had also recently taken to his official Twitter handle to share some interesting behind-the-scenes pictures while he was shooting for the 12th season of the show. The actor had revealed that post lockdown, all the safety, care, and precautionary measures were in place and how the world had "become a different place". Take a look at what the actor shared on his Twitter handle.

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

In the month of May, the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati had also dropped the promo of the new season on Twitter which had a promising message from Amitabh Bachchan. The promo was basically an announcement for the registration process of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par. pic.twitter.com/1XmZ9QNtm2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 2, 2020

The KBC registration process was done via SonyLiv App and SMS. The participants were supposed to answer a registration question announced on the channel by Amitabh Bachchan. To maintain social distancing post lockdown, even the audition process this year was held online via video call and KBC had come up with a General Knowledge test along with a video submission on the SonyLiv App.

