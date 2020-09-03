Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Yet Another Painting By Her #InhousePiccaso; See Post

Taimur Ali Khan frequently pops up on his mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram feed. More than that, he often poses with his adorable artworks. This time, for her 'QuaranTimDiaries', Kareena posted a picture of Taimur with his latest lion painting. Here's what this is about.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts another painting by #InhousePiccaso, Taimur Ali Khan

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram, she posted a picture of her son, Taimur Ali Khan posing with his latest painting. The latter is that of a lion in a jungle. The next photo is of Taimur hiding his face behind a lion toy pretending it's him. Adding a caption to the post, Kareena wrote, "Who's the king of the jungle now? 🤭💯". Take a look at the post here:

On many occasions previously, Taimur Ali Khan's photos with his paintings were posted by his doting mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan. One such painting was of Taimur and his parents enjoying a day at the beach. Adding a caption to this post, Kareena had written, "Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach 💙💙💙 #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries".

There was another post by Kareena Kapoor Khan where Taimur was painting on the walls of their balcony. However, this time, even his father, Said joined him in the venture. The caption on Taimur's post read "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it 🎨" while that on Saif's read, "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. 🤭

Quarantine gifts be like... ❤️❤️". Check out the two posts:

For Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Taimur had even built his own lego Ganesh idol, being unable to celebrate it in the usual way. He even made a lego pandal and added three figures praying to his Ganesh idol. Adding a caption to this post, Kareena wrote, "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us ❤️💯". Take a look:

