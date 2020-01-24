Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, And Other Celebs Are Styled By THESE People

We have seen various Indian celebrities in all their stylish glory on several occasions, be it in movies or award shows. These celebrities always carry themselves stylishly.

However, there are several other personalities behind their looks to thank for. The designers and stylists put their efforts so that these celebrities can serve their best looks and look elegant. Let’s take a look at the people behind some of Bollywood's style kings and queens and their impeccable looks.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Quirkiest Celeb Outfits That You Must Check Out

Pernia Qureshi

Sonam Kapoor has always been known to rely on stylist Pernia Qureshi for her impeccably elegant looks. And Pernia did a great job, transforming Sonam's fashion sense.

However, her sister Rhea Kapoor along with her team primarily form Sonam’s style. And we can see from Sonam’s style whom to thank for that.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor's Airline Plaint Spirals Into Fierce 'Are You Mental?' Argument On Privilege BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rhea Kapoor

Apart from arranging her sister’s style, Rhea is also known to form the fashion statement of the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. She always dresses him up in slick outfits. And from Fawad’s looks, you can see that her advice went well.

Also read: Katrina Kaif Is A Sight To Behold In These Bralette Outfits, See Pictures BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tanya Ghavri

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to serve her slickest and most elegant looks all the time, wherever she goes. This is thanks to Tanya Ghavri, as she is doing a great job. The stylist is doing a stellar job with the diva’s look.

Actor Katrina Kaif is also popular for her stunning looks and dressing sense. Again, thanks to Tanya Gharvi, that the actor is always seen in her best look. Tanya Gharvis’s genius has enabled a lot of actors to look slick and elegant.

Ami Patel

Actor Priyanka Chopra is now an internationally recognised film personality who has worked in both industries. The diva always dresses to impress.

Thanks to Ami Patel, the Quantico actor is always on top of her fashion game. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Ami Patel is also known for crafting Alia Bhatt's various looks.

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.