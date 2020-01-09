Sonam Kapoor's Airline Plaint Spirals Into Fierce 'Are You Mental?' Argument On Privilege

On Thursday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to bash an International airline for losing her luggage for the second time in a month. Responding to her tweet and totally agreeing with her, Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber said, 'Welcome to the party'. He further called it the 'worst airline' and said that, 'they don't even care'.

Sonam Kapoor bashes international airline, says, 'I'm never flying again with them'

But a user on Twitter slammed Sonam and called her 'privileged'. He also commented by using the same line that Gully Boy star Sidhant Chaturvedi used for Ananya Panday and wrote, "Inke struggle wahaan shuru hote hain jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain." To this, Sonam immediately responded and asked him if he was 'mental' for saying that. She further clarified that 'privilege' is nothing but parents' hard work to give their children everything.

Another user participated in the argument and said that Sonam needs to have some 'empathy' and wrote: "You can't say that a normal person might not be able to travel abroad 3 times a month because his parents didn't work hard! Thats really insensitive and insane thing to say!" [sic] To this, Sonam replied: "I was taking domestic flights. Also is it okay troll someone in genuine distress. Or empathy is only required of me? I’m sure you haven’t been in a new city with just the clothes on your back. If you can’t handle someone taking up from themselves then you shouldn’t bully the person." [sic]

Sonam Kapoor replies to netizen who asked her to send fake-news warning to 'B-town groups'

Sonam responds to the airline

After Sonam's tweet, the airline apologised and asked her if she was given the tracking reference at the airport for her lost luggage. Sonam replied by saying that the process was initiated but it was a massive inconvenience. She further asserted that the airline came with 'terrible service and mismanagement'.

On the professional front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film, The Zoya Factor along with Dulqueer Salmaan. The film was adapted from a best-selling novel and although critics believed that the film will be a blockbuster at the Box Office, it failed to do so and gained poor reactions from the audiences, thus tanking at the box office. On an opening day, the film collected a total of Rs 2 crore.

