Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Quirkiest Celeb Outfits That You Must Check Out

People tend to take inspiration from their beloved celebrities when it comes to fashion goals. Their sartorial picks not only guide you on how to flaunt a look but also introduces you to the new trends. While the neon ruled the fashion industry previous year, many celebrities went out with not just red-carpet outfits but different kinds of quirky outfits too.

Take a look at some of the quirkiest celeb outfits till now:

Quirkiest celeb outfits to look upon

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2019 and opted for Dior Haute couture with intricate details on the corset and multi-coloured feathers at the hem. She topped her outfit with feathered cape and opted for a bold makeup. However, it was the actor's hairstyle and frosted lashes that grabbed the attention.

Deepika Padukone

One of Deepika Padukone's quirkiest outfits was seen at the Cannes Film Festival. She walked the red carpet by opting for a Giambattista Valli ruffled tulle gown. With a lime green coloured outfit, the actor wore a pretty rose headband and opted for a makeup that accentuated her beautiful eyes. The Padmaavat actor looked stunning.

Lady Gaga

Talking about quirky outfits, Lady Gaga's name certainly comes up. You may have seen some of the most beautiful and jaw-dropping outfits at various functions, but it is quite rare to see someone change their outfit four times in a row. Lady Gaga made a dramatic entrance at the Met Gala by changing outfits multiple times. The outfit ideas caught the attention of the audience.

Kangana Ranaut

When it comes to rocking bold and quirky outfits, no one does it better than Kangana Ranaut. She opted for a leather strappy ensemble that made her appear even bolder. She tied her hair back with bold smoky makeup. The actor did not opt for any accessories. Take a look:

