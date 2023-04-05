Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Hilarious Secret About Husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for being candid across all her media interactions. The actress and the mother of 2 has recently revealed an interesting detail about her husband Saif Ali Khan in relation to his sartorial choices. Saif, who is known for turning up dressed dapper in all major media appearances, is revealed to have a rather nonchalant attitude about the clothes on his back when he is away from the shutterbugs.

Kareena spills the beans

In a recent interaction, Kareena, known for her candid demeanour with the media, ended up revealing an amusing detail about her husband. Kareena shared how Saif always turns up to events looking suave but he is actually very casual and laid-back when it comes to his sartorial choices at home. Adding humour to her revelation, Kareena quipped how Saif would be perfectly fine wearing track pants and shirts which are more than 5 years old.

An anecdote on Saif's sartorial choices at home

Kareena added an anecdote to her already amusing statement. The actress recalled how she has even seen Saif wear a t-shirt with holes. On pointing the same out, Kareena revealed how Saif reacted with a simple, "so what?". She however ended her candid interaction by reiterating how well-dressed and stylish Saif is in the public eye.

Saif-Kareena's extravagant outing

The couple were recently spotted, dressed to the nines, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala held in Mumbai. Making appearances on both days, the Bollywood couple complimented each others looks. The first day of the gala saw Kareena in a bright red lehenga with Saif balancing out the statement look in a crisp white kurta set. Day 2 saw Kareena dress it up in a fitted black gown while Saif chose a structured bandhgala in the same colour.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She has also been shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha. The actor's next release is Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush.