Kareena Kapoor Khan Assures There Will Be A Pic Of Taimur 'once In A While' On Her Insta

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making it to headlines as she has joined the social media handle, Instagram after having stayed away from it for years. Owing to her popularity, she gained more than 1 million followers on her Instagram handle in less than twelve hours. For years, Kareena’s fans had been asking why in today’s world, when social media is a big part of the lives of celebrities, she has kept herself away from it.

Kareena on why did she join Instagram after so long

Recently, a media portal asked Kareena Kapoor how she felt about receiving so much love already on Instagram. Kareena responded to the question saying that her fans and their love for her drew her towards it. She said that she was always caught being asked about why was she not on social media and then would get requests to join social media platforms. She further added that as there were so many fan pages and clubs for her, she realised that it was time her fans could get to know more about her, her films, her brands and her life. Kareena Kapoor also revealed that every once in a while, there will be a picture of Taimur Ali Khan. This news has When Kareena joined Instagram, she received a lot of attention from fans, fellow stars and even celebrity photographers.

What is next for Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. Apart from that, she has a few films lined up her way, including Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Laal Singh Chaddha where she will share the screen with Aamir Khan. The movie is an adaptation from a Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. While Laal Singh Chaddha will release this year, Takht is scheduled to release in the year 2021. The movie is a multistarrer film where Kareena will share the silver screen with Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ali Bhatt and many more.

