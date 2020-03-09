Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Sara Ali Khan Used To Be A 'brat'

Sara Ali Khan recently featured on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want. The bond that the two women shared on the show was a delight for the listeners. It is a known fact that the two actors share an exceptional bond.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Sara Ali Khan was a “brat”

In a recent interview with Sara Ali Khan, she showed a video of Kareena Kapoor spilling some interesting details about Sara Ali Khan. She went on to say that she has seen Sara Ali Khan transform herself from a “brat” who did “a lot of naughty things” to the person she is today. The two of them have always been very vocal about their admiration and love for each other on many occasions.

Sara Ali Khan has always been a self-confessed fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan way before Kareena became Saif Ali Khan’s wife. However, the young actor added that she is no longer starstruck. She also said that she now sees Kareena so often that it has become normal for her.

The Love Aaj Kal actor even added that she has always been in awe of Kareena Kapoor’s work. She said that when it comes to professional matters, Kareena Kapoor Khan always “gives preference to work”. Sara Ali Khan even added that she wishes to imbibe the same from Kareena.

When the duo came together for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, she hilariously said that Sara Ali Khan has now become boring. She even said that now that Sara is on a diet by avoiding junk food, she has become boring. Sara Ali Khan was quick to reply that she can now earn the money to buy all the junk food she wishes to and that is better.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor recently made her debut on social media. Ever since that, fans of the actor have not been able to stop talking about it. She has been sharing pictures of her family ever since she made her Instagram debut a few days ago.

