Radhika Madan Says Acting Came Naturally To Kareena Kapoor Khan In 'Angrezi Medium'

Radhika Madan will be seen opposite Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal in Angrezi Medium. She will be seen playing Tarika Bansal, a teenage who aspires to study in London, as per reports. Radhika is seen sharing screen with Kareena for the first time. Read to know what she said about working with Bebo.

Radhika Madan says Kareena Kapoor Khan is effortless

In an interview with a leading daily, Radhika Madan talked about working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angerzi Medium. She said that Kareena is one of the finest actors in the industry and sharing screen with her was Radhika’s dream come true. She mentioned that usually, it takes time for an actor to get into the skin of their character, but watching Kareena off-screen it looked like acting came naturally to her. Radhika said that the Heroine star portrayed her character effortlessly.

Radhika Madan went on to praise Kareena Kapoor Khan by saying that she was so at ease and casual about playing the role. She stated that Kareena took no time to get into her character whenever director Homi Adajania was ready for a shot. Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan was really inspiring, concluded Radhika Madan.

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Homi Adajania. It is the spin-off to the 2017 movie Hindi Medium which became a surprise blockbuster at the worldwide box office. The film is said to tell the story of a father, who tries to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London.

Angrezi Medium also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Manu Rishi. It is among the most anticipated movies of the year. Angrezi Medium was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but was preponed. Now the film is slated to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

