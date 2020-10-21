Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, And Taimur Fly Back To Mumbai; Family Spotted At The Airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Saif and son Taimur are back in Mumbai after completing the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. Earlier in the day, Kareena took to her Instagram to share her pout selfie expressing excitement of returning home.

Dressed in plain white traditional, Kareena looked beautiful. Saif and Taimur on the other hand were spotted wearing shades of blue. The family also had their masks on keeping the pandemic protocols in mind.

Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in August said they are expecting their second child. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan in crucial roles. The comedy-drama film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is based on the American film Forrest Gump.

Owing the pandemic, the release of the movie has been postponed to Christmas 2021. It also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh. Adapted by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni, the music of the film is by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for lyrics.

