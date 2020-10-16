Soha Ali Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Kareena And Saif On Their 8th Anniversary

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their 8-year anniversary on Friday and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish the beautiful couple. Soha shared a selfie of the two and wrote, "You two...❤️ happy anniversary." [sic]

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture, which features the actor draped in a shawl, while Saif Ali Khan can be seen resting his head on his wife’s shoulder. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post.

Saif, Kareena announce arrival of second child

Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in August said they are expecting their second child. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.



Kareena, 39, delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.



He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

