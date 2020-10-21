Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Bright Picture On Her Gram: 'Just Pouting Away'

Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, to share a picture of her showing off her pout face. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple note describing the picture and her day. Fans have been going all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a picture of herself showing off her pout face. In the picture, the actor can be seen taking a close-up selfie where she can be seen giving a pout face. She also is seen sporting an olive green attire and opted for a middle parting messy hairdo, well-done brows and no makeup. The actor showed off her natural look in this picture.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple note describing the picture and her day. She wrote, “Just pouting away... excited to go home”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post shared by Kareena surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t stop themselves but appreciate the picture. While some of them called it “superb”, while the others called it “beauty”. Many others were also seen flooding her post with heart emojis and more. The post garnered likes and positive comments from fans. Check out a few comments from fans on the actor’s recent post.

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more, entertaining fans with her social media posts. Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos often go on to create a buzz on the internet. Kareena Kapoor recently shared a boomerang video which features her having fun in the vanity van.

In the boomerang video, the actor can be seen playing with the door of her vanity van, trying to play peek-a-boo by opening and shutting the door. Kareena is also seen smiling the camera as she is being recorded enjoying the moment. Watch the video.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan in crucial roles. The comedy-drama film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is based on the American film Forrest Gump.

