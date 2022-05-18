Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Would Love To Recreate 'Poo' From 'K3G', Calls It 'iconic'

Known for her brilliant career choices, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is touted as one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. From Jab We Met to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the actor has given back to back hits, but, her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as 'Poo' holds a special place in her career. Kareena played the iconic character Pooja aka 'Poo' in K3G, which was loved by fans in bulk, hence becoming the major topic of discussion with girls recreating the iconic character to the date.

Kareena Kapoor says she would love to 'recreate' Poo from K3G

Recently, in a conversation with Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked which iconic look from her films she would like to recreate. Reacting to it, the Kurbaan actor immediately said, "Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham". She asserted, "Since ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of my most iconic characters, I would love to recreate that look of mine."

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in their upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha. Produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures, the film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks.

Kareena to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X

Not only this, but the actor has also commenced shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller in North-Eastern India to shoot with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The film recently went on floors with the K3G actor sharing sneak peeks from the sets on her social media space.

As per the reports, the film comes as an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and is slated to premiere on Netflix next year. Talking about the project earlier, Sujoy said in a press statement that The Devotion of Suspect X is the best love story he has ever read. He called it an 'honour' to have gotten the chance to associate with the project.

Image: Twitter/@OhhxGod/KareenaK_FC