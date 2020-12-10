Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Taimur And Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her fans extremely happy on Thursday as she shared son Taimur's picture with sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. 'Brothers and Sisters forever', she wrote and tagged Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in the post.

Taimur and Inaaya look adorable in the picture as they pose together. Karisma, Riddhima, and Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Taimur sticking his tongue out and Inaaya looking beautiful in a floral outfit attracted over 3 lakh likes within minutes.

Take a look —

Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in August said they are expecting their second child. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement. Kareena, 39, delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

What's next for Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama, Angrezi Medium. The actor essayed the role of Naina who is a cop, along with late actor Irrfan Khan. Radhika Madan also plays a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a hardworking Rajasthani businessman, Champak, whose life takes a U-turn after his daughter, Tarika, divulges her dream to pursue her Masters in foreign. Champak grapples to fulfill his daughter's dream.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

