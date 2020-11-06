Kareena Kapoor Partners With Instagram To Support Small Business During Festive Season

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan has decided to support and promote small business. The actress who is passionate about gardening is supporting an Ahmedabad-based small business, myBageecha, and is encouraging others also to discover and support a small business of their choice ahead of this festive season.

Kareena will promote the brand on Instagram using branded content ads, a format that gives advertisers the ability to promote creators' organic branded content posts as feed and story ads, thereby reaching new audiences and measuring impact. She shared a video on Instagram and said, “Every day I discover something new and special through Instagram and my community there. My love for gardening led me to myBageecha, a wonderful small business that is helping make India and its homes greener. With Instagram, I now have an opportunity to support myBageecha and I couldn’t be more glad. Many more small businesses in India need support and I've made my start.”

While captioning the post, the actress wrote that every day she had discovered something new and special on Instagram and thanked all her amazing community and IG family for their support. Further, Kareena wrote, that her love for gardening led her to collaborate with a wonderful small business from Ahmedabad that is helping make India and its homes greener. She also wrote that there are millions of other small businesses that use Instagram and need the love and support from the people right now to make a new beginning.

Meanwhile, the actress is spending some quality time at home while embracing her pregnancy while Saif Ali Khan recently jetted off to Dalhousie recently to commence shooting of the upcoming film Bhoot Police. Earlier, Kareena was seen celebrating Karwa Chauth with the entire Kapoor clan for a dinner party. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Nitasha, Armaan Jain, and many others were a part of it. Interestingly, Tara Sutaria also joined the Kapoors and posed with Aadar Jain in the photo.

