Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Celebrate Diwali In Dharamshala, Malaika Joins

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish everyone on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Sitting around the bonfire in Dharamshala, Kareena along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur looked beautiful in the short video shared on Instagram.

Malaika Arora also joined the family to celebrate Diwali. Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for 'Bhoot Police' alongwith Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, before jetting off to Dharamshala for her time with husband Saif, the actress celebrated Diwali with family members in Mumbai. The pictures from the celebration were shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager and the actor can be seen posing alongside Masaba and her family members. Kareena Kapoor’s manager took to Instagram to share the pictures where she too features with the actor. The three women in the picture can be seen dressed in traditional attire as they pose for the camera. Poonam Damania shared a set of two pictures on her timeline where Kareena can be seen with her baby bump.

Sharing the images, Poonam mentioned that she was grateful for each day and that there could be no better way to enter the festive season. She then called the group who attended the celebration as her favourites. Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta were featured in the pictures shared by Poonam.

