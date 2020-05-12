Kareena Kapoor Khan-Soha Ali Khan & Other Popular B-town Nanad-bhabhi Jodis

Unlike the earlier times, several Bollywood divas work in films post-marriage, and their relationship status does not really dent their popularity in any manner. Celebrated actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, amid other, are not only family-oriented but give a lot of importance to their bond with their in-laws.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: Five Lesser Known Facts About The Actor

In fact, some nanad-bhabhi jodis in Bollywood are quite popular for their camaraderie. These Nanad-Bhabhi jodis share a great rapport are a house on fire when together. Talking about Nanad-Bhabhi jodis in Bollywoos, let's take a look at some famous pairs like these.

Bollywood's Popular Nanad-Bhabhi Jodi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan's Nanad-Bhabhi Jodi certainly tops our list. On several occasions, the two actors are spotted together. Be it Taimaur's birthday party or a family outing. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan share a close bond with each other and are amongst the most famous nanad-bhabhi jodi's in B-town. When Soha Ali Khan appeared on Kareena Kapoor's Khan's chat show, the two simply had a great time, the way both these actors interacted totally tells us about their mutual love and respect.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Movies That Did Not Work Wonders At The Box-office

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Nanda

Source: Bollywood Scanner/Youtube

The Bachchan family is another big filmy Bollywood family, which has a popular Nanad-Bhabhi Jodi, and it is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. Both Aishwarya and Shweta are always there for each other on special occasions. The two have made several public appearances on different events as a family. Shweta and Aishwarya are extremely fond of each other, in fact, not just the nanad-bhabhi jodi but their kids are also thick as thieves.

Read: Soha Ali Khan: A List Of Movies She Has Acted In Since Her Debut In 2004

Anushka Sharma and Bhawna Kohli Dhingra

Source: B-Town Gossip/ Youtube

Anushka Sharma stunned the world when she tied the knot with Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a secret wedding ceremony at Italy. The Bollywood beauty is a complete family person and loves to spend time with family whenever possible. Anushka shares an amazing rapport with Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli. On various family gatherings, the two often share a frame and pose for pictures.

Read:Kareena Kapoor Khan: Times When Bebo Went The Extra Mile To Look Stylish In Her Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.