Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans About Some Of Her Life's Dreams

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shied away from vocalising her opinions. In her several interviews, she has time and again talked her heart out about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. In an interview with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan spilt the beans about what's her ultimate dream is, which includes her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spilt the beans about her dream with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a complete family person. She is a doting mother and a wonderful wife. During her interview, Kareena talked about the very fact that she used to idolise Saif Ali Khan as an actor. Kareena Kapoor Khan also talked about that it is nothing short of a dream come true when she got married to her now-husband Saif Ali Khan in 2012.

Kareena shared that it all started when she was working on a film titled Tashan with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Post her separation from long-term boyfriend Shahid Kapoor, KK was going through a rough patch in her life. That's when Saif Ali Khan came into Kareena Kapoor's life and they both fell in love. Since then, the much-in-love couple has been inseparable, happily married, and parents to little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also spilt the beans that it was her dream to go on a nice romantic holiday with Saif Ali Khan somewhere out the country.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. The film will hit the theatres on March 20, 2020. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and is counted amongst the most-anticipated films of the years.

