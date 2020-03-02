Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About How & Why She Took The Character Of 'Geet' Seriously; Read

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has starred in several iconic films in the Hindli film industry. Her characters in films have gone on to become immensely popular and her fans often remember her for her portrayal of iconic characters. One such character from Kareena Kapoor Khan's movies is Geet from Jab We Met.

Geet was a fun-loving, free-spirited and extroverted Punjabi girl. She was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor who played the role of Aditya. The character of Geet was actually the polar opposite of Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her 'Jab We Met' journey

In an interview, Kareena revealed what went behind making the character of Geet come to life. According to the interview by an entertainment portal, the Tashan actor mentioned that she was not completely invested in playing Geet. The actor also mentioned that Imtiaz Ali is a very passionate director and makes sure the lines are perfect, despite this Kareena did not pay too much attention to her character.

The Udta Punjab actor mentioned that she was busy shooting for Tashan and was happy to be in a film by Yash Raj Productions. According to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she expected Tashan to be a big hit and had therefore lost a tremendous amount of weight to get into the skin of her character.

Kareena further added that she only did Jab We Met as a side project. However, in due course of time, Shahid Kapoor managed to convince her to take the role of Geet seriously as it was a beautiful character. It was after that, she started taking interest in the role and preparing accordingly.

Therefore, she admitted that she transitioned from doing the film just for fun to taking it more seriously. Kareena Kapoor Khan later also admitted that Shahid Kapoor had a lot to do with the overall success of the film as he was the one who held everyone together. Jab We Met released in 2007 and was a huge success.

