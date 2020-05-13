Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Sunkissed Selfie; Says “eye-shadow Is Too Mainstream”

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many actors have been quarantining inside their homes. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took the internet by a storm when she debuted on social media a while ago. She has been sharing regular updates of what she has been up to during this time. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a sunkissed selfie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sunkissed selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently quarantining with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and her son, Taimur Ali Khan. She recently shared a gorgeous selfie on her social media. The selfie showcased her glowing skin minus any makeup.

The actor even captioned the picture as, “Because eye-shadow is too mainstream”. The selfie even gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous, long hair falling off her shoulders. This picture is proof that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enjoying her time at home.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sunkissed selfie

As soon as Kareena Kapoor Khan posted this selfie on social media, fans flooded the comments section saying how they love her flawless skin. Even fashion designer, Manish Malhotra commented on how beautiful she is. Actor Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora dropped in a few laughs in the comments section too.

(Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a goofy selfie with her son, Taimur Ali Khan on the occasion of Mother’s Day. In the picture, both the mother and son are posing while sticking their tongues out. Kareena Kapoor Khan even captioned the picture as to how it is a summary of every other day for her son.

