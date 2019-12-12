Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Convincing Saif To Come On Her Show Was The 'toughest'

With the impressive line of celebrities that came on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want saw a highly successful first season. The Good Newwz actor is all set to return with the second season of the show. However, this time adding to the glamour quotient of the show will be her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about convincing Saif Ali Khan for the show

Recently, during a press conference, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her husband Saif Ali Khan will be joining her for one of the episodes. She also said, “Actually, he was the toughest to convince. Woh ghar pe hai. My husband aur itna drama kar raha tha woh, ki ‘Kyun aaun?’ ‘Kya baat karenge hum?’ I said, ‘Arre, it’s my show!’ He asked, ‘Why do you want me on your show?’”

Kareena also appreciated her husband by saying that over the years, Saif Ali Khan had been her silent cheerleader. She said, “I think Saif is a person who is silently always proud of me. He wants me to go out there, achieve and do what I want. He is always smiling and watching me silently.” Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother in law, actor Sharmila Tagore, will also feature in one of the episodes of the newest season of What Women Want.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about her husband:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding. She will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Good Newwz is all set to release on December 27, 2019.

Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium. The film is the sequel of the 2017 hit film, Hindi Medium. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next titled Takht. Kareena has also signed to star opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of 1994 Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump.

