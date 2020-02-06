Kareena Kapoor Khan To Discuss 'What Women Want' With Sara Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan sat down with Kareena Kapoor Khan as a guest on radio show What Women Want. The podcast is hosted by Kareena and she invites leading names in the industry to talk to about numerous things. In a recently released promo, it has been revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be sitting down with her step-daughter, Sara Ali Khan. Check out the recently released promo here.

It has been revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan sat down with Sara Ali Khan to discuss the kind of men that women want. The two ladies have been dominating the silver screen for quite some time now and it’ll be interesting to see what their views are on the subject.

Kareena Kapoor Khan sits down with Sara Ali Khan

In the video, titled Keeping up with the Khans by the radio channel which airs the podcast, Kareena can be heard saying that Sara is the only member of the Khan family that she hadn’t hosted on the show until now. She even adds that she is excited to have Sara on board with her.

Sara looked glamorous in a shimmering pink coloured mini-skirt. She wore a light blue coloured t-shirt over the skirt. She had her hair tied up in a bun while shoe wore a pair of yellow coloured hoop earrings to complement the look. Kareena wore a pink coloured t-shirt and a pair of similar coloured pants.

The ladies looked extremely stylish as they sat on the couch. Netizens have claimed that they cannot wait for the episode to air as they have been eagerly waiting for the two ladies to share the couch. Fans have wished Sara all the best and even added that they are happy to see the two leading ladies together. The fans are excited to see what the Khans bring to the table, check out the reactions here:

Fan reactions

