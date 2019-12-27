When Kajol Learnt An Important Parenting Tip From Her Son Yug

Kajol who will be seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero sat down with Kareena Kapoor Khan as she guest-starred in the radio show What Women Want. The podcast is hosted by Kareena where she invites stars to talk about numerous things. In a recent episode, she sat down with Kajol, who spoke about motherhood and many such interesting topics.

Check out the episode here

In the show, she spoke about an incident that stuck with her. She said that she was scolding her 16-year-old daughter Nysa for not sitting with the family for Mata Ki Chowki. When Nysa said that she really doesn’t want to sit, Kajol got angry and ordered her to come and sit beside her. Nysa eventually came and sat beside Kajol. When the Chowki was over and Nysa left her side, Kajol’s 9-year-old son Yug gave her a parenting tip. She said that her son who was sitting in front of her turned around and sat in her lap quietly. He then told Kajol that she shouldn't scold his sister for telling the truth. Kajol said that she was spellbound and thought as if 'ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya mujhe' (My own son slapped me with a backhand). However, she agreed that it was a piece of good advice.

Amongst other things, Kajol also spoke about how she is picking up music and selfies and what looks good on Instagram from her children. She also said that her daughter often tells her that her Instagram should be more like Sonam Kapoor’s as her profile is aesthetic. She also revealed that Nysa is very critical about Kajol’s Instagram and often tells her that her profile is 'nonsense'. Kajol also said that her daughter gives her the commonly used lingos which she is bad at.

