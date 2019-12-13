The Debate
Sharmila Tagore Tells Difference Between 'bahu' And 'beti' To Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch!

Hollywood News

Sharmila Tagore featured on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show and explained the difference between daughter and daughter-in-law. Read on to know what she said...

Bollywood veteran Sharmila Tagore, the mother of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan sat down with Kareena Kapoor Khan as she guest-starred in the radio show What Women Want. The podcast is hosted by Kareena and she invites new stars every time to talk to them about numerous things. In a recent episode, she sat down with her mother in law, Sharmila Tagore and spoke to her about careers, Nawabs and the different roles of a woman.

Check out the video here

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Questions Sharmila Tagore About Her Favourite Grandchild, Gets Apt Response

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the radio show took up a fan’s question and asked Sharmila Tagore the difference between a daughter and a daughter in law. Sharmila Tagore sweetly replied that a daughter is someone you grow up with, while a daughter in law is a new member and you don’t know much about her. She also stated that as far as a daughter goes, a mother knows her temperament as well as her likes and her dislikes. While, a daughter in law is a completely new person, whose likes and dislikes are not known to you. It, therefore, takes time to gel with a daughter-in-law.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's Radio Show 'What Women Want' Back With Season 2

She went on to say that as a daughter-in-law comes to her husband’s house, the husband’s family must make her feel welcomed. Giving an example of herself she added that she is a Bengali and hence preferred rice and fish for her meals while her husband Tiger Pataudi preferred rotis. The two chitchatted about various topics and Sharmila Tagore also revealed that she had to give up on some great films to take care of her kids.

At the beginning of the episode itself, Kareena had confessed that she was nervous to interview her mother-in-law. Sharmila Tagore also emphasised on the fact that time is very important when it comes to relationships. Giving time for a relationship to grow is of utmost importance, according to Sharmila Tagore.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Talkshow What Women Want Season 2 Guests

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor And Sharmila Tagore's Saas-bahu Love Inspires Fans

 

 

