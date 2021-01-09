Kareena Kapoor Khan To Kiara Advani Round-up: How Bollywood Stars Spent 1st Week Of 2021

The stars of the Bollywood industry made headlines every now and then this week. From Kareena Kapoor Khan reuniting with her 'girl gang', Kiara Advani's holiday in the Maldives, to Kartik Aaryan kick-starting the New Year with his first shoot, the internet was blazing with celebs' updates. As the first week of 2021 ends, here's a quick weekly round up on how the stars spent their first week of the year.

Kareena Kapoor reunites with her 'girl gang'

On Friday night, Kareena Kapoor, reunited with her girl gang, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Natasha Poonawalla. In the photo, while to-be-mom Kareena, wore a blue dress, her friends also dressed up in chic outfits. Malaika and Amrita Arora returned from Goa after celebrating the New Year with family. In her post, Kareena Kapoor added that they missed Lolo, Karisma Kapoor.

Kiara Advani is 'charged for 2021'

Kiara Advani spent the first week of 2021 in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend and upcoming movie's co-star, Sidharth Malhotra. Right from her red bikini pic to her photo in her backless gown, Kiara stormed the internet with her vacay diaries. Even though the duo did not share any photos together, they tagged the same villa and also did the same water sports. After she returned to Mumbai, she shared a glimpse of the gym and wrote, "Charged for 2021".

Kartik Aaryan's first shoot

Kartik Aaryan's 2020 ended with the wrap up of his film, Dhamaka. After a short break, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor kickstarted 2021 with his first shoot of the year. "Lets Roll," he wrote in his caption. This week, Kartik's photos with Janhvi Kapoor from their Goa holiday also surfaced on the internet.

Disha's Maldives holiday

Disha Patani has been in the Maldives since December 30. This whole week, she shared an array of photos from her trip that garnered massive attention from fans. Recently, she posted a sun-kissed photo in a white shrug that heaped love from her followers.

Siddhant Chaturvedi visits Golden temple

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi headed to Amritsar, to seek blessings at the Golden Temple. The actor who has several movies in the pipeline also penned a beautiful poem about life on Instagram.

'Let love be your priority in 2021': Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, along with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children celebrated the New Year and posted a glimpse with a heartfelt note. He posted a family picture and then another photo of himself in which he was seen reading a book. "Once we choose love, the work to maintain our love begins- @cleowade. Let love be your priority in 2021," he wrote. More so, this week, the news of his collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha also popped up on the internet.

