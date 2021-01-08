Sanjay Kapoor's Daughter Shanaya's Photoshoot Wins Over Internet

Sanjay Kapoor has established himself as a versatile actor and has a career spanning over 25 years. His daughter Shanaya Kapoor is following her father's footsteps as she is gearing up for her Bollywood release. But even before that, Shanaya Kapoor has become the talk of the town. The photos from her recent sultry photoshoot are doing rounds on social media and fans cannot stop gushing about it.

Shanaya Kapoor's photos

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has caught the netizen's attention as the pictures from her recent sultry steaming photoshoot has surfaced on social media. Riddhima Sharma who is a prominent makeup artist took to her social media handle to share Shanaya Kapoor's photos. In the pictures, Shanaya is seen posing for the camera with damped hair and a black oversized blazer.

She has done a smokey eye makeup to add an edge to her look. In one of the pictures, she is seen wearing a marble printed dress with a plunging neckline. She has coloured her nails in three shades of brown as well. In another slideshow of pictures, Shanaya is seen wearing a brown top and a pair of baggy pants. She has complete the look with a pair of high heeled boots.

In some other of Shanaya's photos, she is seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and a cap of the same colour and print. She has accessorised her look with a gold chain around her neck. Needless to say, Sjanaya looks stunning in all the pictures.

Many users have used the heart eye emojis and fire emojis to express their admiration in the comments. One of the users has also commented that Shanaya looks surreal. See their reactions here:

Shanaya Kapoor made her screen debut on the Netflix's show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her mother Mahdeep is one of the leads on the show. She appeared in the section where her debut at the debutante ball and fashion event Le Bal in Paris was shown. She is seen dancing with her father Sanjay Kapoor. Shanaya has been the assistant director on the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which starred Janhvi Kapoor.

