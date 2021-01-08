'Kundali Bhagya' January 11 2021 Spoiler: Ruchika Comes To Kritika & Akshay's Function

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Akshay drops Kritika home and while getting down she notices some cloth stuck in the backseat of Akshay's car. She goes to open the door but Akshay distracts her by hugging her. At the Luthra house, Rakhi and Preeta make preparations for the 'Jaago' function. Rakhi asks Preeta what's worrying her and she says the wedding preparations are worrying her. During the function, Sherlyn upsets Ramona and Mahira by taunting Ramona about her friendship with Rakhi.

Also Read: Varun Tej Tests Negative For COVID-19 After 10 Days Of Home Quarantine

Sherlyn's mother Sanjana tells Sherlyn to mind her words but she ignores the advice. Preeta gets Kritika ready for the function and tries to hint at her about Akshay. Kritika, however, thinks Preeta has a genuine concern for her and does not get Preeta's hint. Karan comes to get Kritika and gets mesmerized by Preeta's beauty. He flirts with her and hugs her telling her that he loves hugging her.

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari Poses Shirtless With A Sequin Jacket, Fans Call Her 'bold & Beautiful'

Kundali Bhagya January 11 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Srishti and Preeta plan to steal Akshay's phone. Srishti explains to Preeta that every person hides his secrets in his phone and that will help them find out Akshay's truth. Preeta asks how Srishti will get her hands on Akshay's phone, to which she replies that she will steal Akshay's phone.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' January 8, 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Tells Rakhi About Akshay's Affair?

Akshay reaches the bar and keeps his phone on the counter. He gets distracted and finds Ruchika entering Luthra house. Srishti steals Akshay's phone and he follows Ruchika. Preeta follows Akshay and notices someone following him but she manages to hide. Akshay enters a room where Ruchika is waiting and asks her what she was doing at the function. Ruchika asks Akshay how could he marry Kritika, to which he replies he will have to marry her. Preeta peeps into the room through the window and hears their conversation.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 6, 2021: Preeta Spots Akshay With A Mysterious Girl

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.