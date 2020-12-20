Kareena Kapoor Khan To Pen Her Guide To Pregnancy, Book To Come Out In 2021

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to pen a comprehensive guide to pregnancy, publisher Juggernaut said on Sunday. The book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan''s Pregnancy Bible, will come out next year.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband actor Saif Ali Khan, made the announcement of her upcoming endeavour on the fourth birthday of the couple's first child — Taimur Ali Khan.

"Today is the perfect day to announce - ''Kareena Kapoor Khan''s Pregnancy Bible'' for all you moms-to-be. will talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the cover art of the book.

The book will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms, and include Kareena's tips on everything from managing morning sickness to diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery. "I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women," the 40-year-old actor said.

Talking about the upcoming book, Chiki Sarkar, co-founder of Juggernaut, said that India "badly needed" a one-stop book that mothers can use. "Whether it's continuing with acting or walking the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few celebrities in this country who have helped normalize pregnancy and encouraged women to continue their usual lives during those 40 weeks. We badly need a one-stop book that Indian moms can use – for their health, fitness, and emotional well-being – to navigate this important moment in their lives as well as reinforce this message. This book will be it," Sarkar said in a statement.

What's next for Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama, Angrezi Medium. The actor essayed the role of Naina who is a cop, along with late actor Irrfan Khan. Radhika Madan also plays a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a hardworking Rajasthani businessman, Champak, whose life takes a U-turn after his daughter, Tarika, divulges her dream to pursue her Masters in foreign. Champak grapples to fulfill his daughter's dream.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

(with PTI inputs)

