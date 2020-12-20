As Taimur Turns 4, 'Amma' Kareena Pens An Endearing Note For Her Little Munchkin

On the occasion of Ali Khan Pataudi's 4th birthday, mom Kareena Kapoor Khan made the day extra special with her endearing birthday post. She took to Instagram to share an endearing video along with a special note that says, “No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma". Kareena also shared her joy in watching him grow into a fine young lad. In the video, she gave fans a peek into some unseen photos from her personal album of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi at his candid best.

Kareena posts a musical montage for her 'Tim'

In her affectionate post for her little son, she wrote, "My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake..."

She added, "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma, Happy Birthday Son... My Tim"

Aunt Karisma Kapoor's adorable post for little nephew

The social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Taimur on his special day. Aunt Karisma Kapoor also wished her little nephew a happy birthday and posted a heart-melting picture on Instagram with the caption, "Kisses for my Jaan Taimur, Happy Birthday! We love you loads !" Taimur's other aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished him on his birthday and shared a cute picture of Taimur with brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Malaika Arora too took to her Instagram story to share an adorable picture featuring her and Kareena Kapoor with Taimur from their trip to Himachal.

'Saifeena' to have a second child soon!

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second born in 2021. The couple announced Kareena’s pregnancy in the month of August. In a joint statement, they wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."



