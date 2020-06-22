Kareena Kapoor Khan's 20 Years In Bollywood: A Look At Her Journey In Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered to be among the most iconic Bollywood actors of all time. In 2020, Kareena has completed a whopping 20 years in the movie business as a highly successful actor. Bebo started her acting career with J.P Dutta's critically acclaimed Refugee and won several accolades for her spectacular debut in Bollywood. Post that, Kareena Kapoor Khan has featured in numerous Bollywood films, alongside several acclaimed actors. Read on:

She has worked with the biggest banners, and some celebrated filmmakers over 20 years in Hindi films. She has also had her share of ups and downs. Apart from giving some iconic films like Omkara, Jab We Met, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kurbaan, she has also been a part of part movies that did not perform well at the box-office. With all that said now, take a look back at Kareena Kapoor's 20 years in Bollywood by looking at some unmissable pictures of the diva.

Kareena Kapoor's 20 Years in Bollywood: 20 Pictures

Kareena in her debut movie Refugee

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Throwback Picture of Kareena from Golmaal Returns

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Poo in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kareena In Jab We Met

Bebo's BTS picture from Tashan

Kareena Kapoor's picture with Imran Khan from a promotional event for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

Bebo's look in Aitraaz

Kareena Kapoor Khan's BTS moments from Dabangg 2 sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 3 Idiots

Kareena In Kurbaan

Kareena Kapoor in Madhur Bhandarkar's Heroine

Kapoor at a promotional event for Udta Punjab

A still from Kareena and Aamir starrer Talaash

Stills of Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor from Ki & Ka

A still from Kareena's Kapoor's movie Veere Di Wedding

A video of Kareena Kapoor dancing on the sets of Dance India Dance with contestants. This was her first reality show on small-screen as a judge

A still from Brothers movie in which Kareena had a special appearance

A BTS video of Kareena and Akshay's blockbuster 2019 movie, Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor's look in her last release Angezi Medium

