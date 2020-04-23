Fashion Revolution Day 2020: Take A Look Back At Kareena Kapoor Khan's Style Evolution

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked her glam best in her last release Angrezi Medium. We haven't seen a more voguish cop in Bollywood ever. On the occasion of the fashion revolution day 2020, let's take a look at the fashion evolution of Kareena Kapoor, who is considered as one of the most stylish actors the country has ever seen. Since her debut film Refugee in 2000, Kareena cemented her place in the Hindi Film Industry. In Refugee Bebo, essayed a de-glam role, and since then she has come a long way to become the trendsetter of Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

From dazzling the silver screen with her role in K3G as fashionista Poo, to wearing a whopping 130 dresses in Heroine, Kareena Kapoor fashion evolution is something you just can't ignore. She carries every outfit with equal poise and panache be it a traditional sari, a bodycon dress, or her oh so famous gym looks. Kareena Kapoor Khan's sartorial choices and her taste in fashion is impeccable and has truly evolved over the past years. So let's take a look at Kareena's fashion trajectory, and how she became country's fashion icon.

Kareena Kapoor's fashion evolution

In 2001, Kareena Kapoor featured in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, opposite Tusshar Kapoor. Kareena essayed the role of the girl next door in the romantic drama. She wore casuals like flared denim and fitted tops through the course of the film. Fans loved her simple style and were in awe of her.

Source: Tusshar Kapoor Instagram

The movie that transformed Kareena into a style diva was K3G. She played a fashionista is the movie and her red prom dress in the song You are my Soniya was a rage.

Source: Bollywood's Magnificence Instagram

Yet another Kareena Kapoor's attire from the film K3G, which was a fashion trend was her peach traditional ensemble. This backless choli parallel dress was very popular amongst young girls in the 2000s era.

Source: Youtube

With time Kareena's style became chicer. She started wearing some stunning dresses for her film promotions and other events.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Fan Club Instagram

Kareena played the role of an ultra-glam college girl in Mujhse Dosti Karoge. She wore a lot of crop-tops and printed bottoms in the movie. Her attires very fashion-forward in the movie.

Source: Mujhse Dosti Karoge Instagram

This Kareena Kapoor's pink lehenga was another very popular look from the film, Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

Source: Youtube

Then Kareena Kapoor Khan started experimenting with her looks. She wore a lot of modern traditional ensembles for her public events and brand promotions. In this pic, she looks absolutely breathtaking in this outlandish sari with a strappy backless blouse.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanpage

Kareena rocked the nation with her style quotient in Jab We Met as Geet, a carefree Punjabi Kudi. From her Patiala suit in Nagada song to her casual white ensemble, every look of her in the movie was highly lauded by the audience.

Source: Jab We Met Fan Page Instagram

Source: Soumya Tandon_Instagram

Tashan is a memorable film in Kareena Kapoor Khan's acting career. Her size zero figure was the talk of the town, and so were her glamourous outfits in the film. In this, the actor looks dreamy in white denim shorts and crop top.

Post Tashan, Kareena's style file has been exceedingly impressive. Be it her airport looks or stage performances. In this picture, the actor looks fab, while performing in an award ceremony. Her ravishing attire makes her overall look even more endearing.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo looks uber-cool in her black and white airport look, she paired with nude stilettos and handbag. Her style has truly evolved over the years, and this picture is proof. Bebo slays this airport look like

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena K Khan made her much-awaited debut on Instagram with this picture. The Ki and Ka actor looks really sporty and very pretty in this Black and Gold tracksuit.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

