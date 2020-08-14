Kareena Kapoor Khan's Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Reveals Actor's Diet & Workout Plan

When Kareena Kapoor was pregnant with Taimur in 2016, the actor literally redefined fashion, broke the age-old myths around pregnancy and the associated diet with the help of nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. After 4 years, when Kareena is yet again pregnant with her second, Diwekar took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared Kareena's diet from late May till mid-June.

The actor followed the diet for her magazine cover shoot, according to Diwekar. "The good news is that you don’t have to deprive yourself of good food to look good. Sustainable diets keep you sexy and sane," the celebrity nutritionist wrote.

For those unaware, Kareena had gained 18 kgs during her first pregnancy and 19 months after Taimur's birth, Kareena managed to lose 32 kg.

Food chart

Meal One - Soaked badams / Banana (9-10ish)

- Soaked badams / Banana Meal Two - Dahi rice & papad OR roti paneer sabzi & dal (12ish)

- Dahi rice & papad OR roti paneer sabzi & dal Meal Three - small bowl of papaya OR handful of peanuts OR piece of cheese OR some makhana ( 2-3 ish)

- small bowl of papaya OR handful of peanuts OR piece of cheese OR some makhana ( Meal Four - Mango milkshake OR bowl of litchi OR some chivda ( 5-6 ish)

- Mango milkshake OR bowl of litchi OR some chivda ( Meal Five - Veg pulao & raita OR. Palak or pudina roti with boondi raita OR. Dal rice & sabzi (8ish)

- Veg pulao & raita OR. Palak or pudina roti with boondi raita OR. Dal rice & sabzi Bedtime - Haldi milk with a little nutmeg

- Haldi milk with a little nutmeg If hungry in between - fresh fruit, curd with raisins or cashews, Nimbu sherbet, Nariyal pani, Chaas with kalanamak & hing

Weekly workout -

Day One (D1) - 20 mins treadmill — focus on speed D2 - Yoga routine D3 - Break D4 - Home strength training workout D5 - 40 mins on the treadmill, focus on staying on a steady speed D6 - Restorative yoga postures or Core workout D7 - Break

THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Saif and Kareena became proud parents in 2016 with Taimur and with this news, congratulations are already in order. Kareena in 2018 had said, "Two more years," when she was asked about the second child.

