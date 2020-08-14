Kareena Kapoor Khan's Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Reveals Actor's Diet & Workout Plan

When Kareena Kapoor was pregnant with Taimur in 2016, the actor literally redefined fashion, broke the age-old myths around pregnancy and the associated diet with the help of nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. After 4 years, when Kareena is yet again pregnant with her second, Diwekar took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared Kareena's diet from late May till mid-June.
The actor followed the diet for her magazine cover shoot, according to Diwekar. "The good news is that you don’t have to deprive yourself of good food to look good. Sustainable diets keep you sexy and sane," the celebrity nutritionist wrote.
For those unaware, Kareena had gained 18 kgs during her first pregnancy and 19 months after Taimur's birth, Kareena managed to lose 32 kg.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."
Saif and Kareena became proud parents in 2016 with Taimur and with this news, congratulations are already in order. Kareena in 2018 had said, "Two more years," when she was asked about the second child.
